Mrs. Marie McKee Helms, 67, of Fort Mill passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Presbyterian-Main in Charlotte, NC.



Mrs. Helms was born in Charlotte, NC and the daughter of the late Howard Ross McKee and the late Betty Starnes McKee. Mrs. Helms was of the Baptist faith and retired from Duke Energy in the Human Resources Department. After retirement she worked as a Technical Assistant at Pleasant Knoll Elementary School in Fort Mill. Mrs. Helms loved spending time with family and friends; taking care of animals was one of her greatest passions.



A private family memorial service will be held for Mrs. Helms. The family will receive friends from 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.



Mrs. Helms is survived by her husband, James "Garren" Helms, her daughters, Lisa Marie Faille (Chris) of Fort Mill, and Carey Helms (Jeremiah) of Salem, SC; her son, Adam Garren Helms (Tobie) of Port Orange, FL; her brother, James Ross McKee (Cathy) of Rock Hill; her sisters, Janice McKee Starling (Ralph) of Denver, NC and Sandra McKee Kelly of Fort Mill; her grandchildren, Drew Faille, Tucker Helms, and Avery Helms and nieces: Scarlett Parrotte, Carmen Deas (Adam), Lindsey Linn (Todd), and Morgan Starling.



Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715.



