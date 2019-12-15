Marie S. Clark, 89, passed away at Plantation Estates Saturday, December 7, 2019. A long-time resident, she was in the devoted care of the medical staff and Hospice.
Born August 19, 1930 in Atlanta, GA, Sue is survived by her two sons, William H. Clark, Jr., of Apex, NC and Michael V. Clark of Myrtle Beach, SC; her sister, Joan Freesh of St. Louis, MO; and their families of three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Hub Clark, who, to her great delight, gave her many beloved sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Plantation Estates, 733 Plantation Estates Drive, Matthews, NC.
For a moving eulogy by devoted granddaughter, Lori Bagley; and to offer condolences, please visit www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 15, 2019