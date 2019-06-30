Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Tyrpak Yandell. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Tyrpak Yandell, 102, died peacefully at home on June 20, 2019, surrounded by love. Born Maria on April 26, 1917 in Akron, Ohio, Marie was the daughter of immigrant parents, Andrew and Tessie Holod Tyrpak, and was raised in a culturally diverse neighborhood with neighbors helping neighbors and at a time when families with automobiles were the exception.



During the early months of WWII, she moved to Miami, Florida, where she worked for the FAA and met her future husband, John. They married in 1948 and spent many years relocating around the US to meet the demands of his career as a pilot. The family settled in Charlotte in 1962 where she worked at Duke Power, retiring as an executive secretary.



Marie's sense of humor, gentle spirit and generous nature touched the lives of all who knew her. She loved, art, music, baking, gardening and reading, excelling at everything she pursued. She never complained and faced the challenges of each day with a prayer of thanks, her beautiful smile and the unwavering belief that "everything is going to be alright".



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Capt. John N. Yandell, Sr., her sister Olga Hoffman and her husband, Dolf, and grandson Lt. John Michael Yandell. Marie is survived by her sons, Capt. John N. Yandell, Jr. and his wife, Kay, Lance Saddler Yandell and his wife, Linda; daughter Linda Marie Yandell Rhodes and her husband, Henry (Hank) O. Rhodes, Jr.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Perspective Health and Wellness for her exceptional care throughout the years, and to everyone at Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region for caring for her through her last days in comfort and peace.



The family will receive friends on Monday evening, July 1, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Kenneth Poe Services. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





