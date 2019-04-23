Marie F. Wiktorek, 87, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
She was born on March 13, 1932 in Hankinson, North Dakota, to the late Leo and Helen Pelzl Haus. Mrs. Wiktorek was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Engelhard and William Wikorek; son, Rick Engelhard; brothers, Joseph and Lawrence Haus; and sister, Marge Ganje.
She is survived by her children, Elizebeth Bender (Greg), Jean Svenkesen (Larry), Robert Read (Dorothy); sisters, Bernice Smith, Louise Lang; brothers, Nick Haus, Kenneth Erickson; granddaughters, Kailey, Erica, and Heather; and twelve great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 24 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Mooresville.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillle, is serving the family of Mrs. Wiktorek. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 23, 2019