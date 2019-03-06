Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Albertson. View Sign

Marilyn Kay Albertson CHARLOTTE - Marilyn Kay Albertson, age 74, died at home on March 2, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. Marilyn was born on July 28, 1944, in Akron, Ohio. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Harb, and Edna Maroney. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School, attending Ohio State and Akron University with a Bachelor's degree in Finance. She was a faithful member of Grace Covenant Church. She was an avid reader, loved running and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was active in the USO. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 54 years, Karl Albertson; daughter, Marissa Yoder and grandson Matthew of Canton, Ohio; son Bryan, his wife Laura, and grandchildren, Samantha and Jacob of Charlotte, NC, and her beloved dogs Gracie and Rosie. There will be a memorial service on Thursday, at 6:30 p.m., March 7, 2019, at Grace Covenant Church, 1800 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Grace Covenant Church.

