Marilyn Anita Barnes was born Feb 6, 1939, in Alhambra, CA to Robert Bond & Lorna Watkins Bond. Although she could claim a link to British royalty and the granddaughter to a famous British sea captain, the lineage she was most proud of was being the daughter of the King, our Lord Jesus Christ. She met the love of her life, Ernest Barnes at Biola College. For 40 years, Ernie & Marilyn served on the mission field in Congo & Kenya, along with their 7 kids. Even after "retiring" they continued to share the good news. Marilyn held her grandchildren and great grand children close to her heart and prayed that they would come to know the Lord. Even with a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, she continued to love & encourage everyone, but especially her friends at Carmel Hills. Mom was best known for her contagious smile and kind heart. Til the Lord took her home on Jan 1, 2020, her verse was "Rejoice in the Lord, and again I say Rejoice". She leaves behind a sister Dorothy ( & Paul) Wallace, 7 children, 23 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, with one on the way.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be sent to Carmel Hills. Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 4, 2020