Marilyn Catherine (Bradley) Sullivan
1926 - 2020
Loving mother, grandmother

Marilyn Catherine Sullivan, 93, wife of the late Thomas L. Sullivan Sr., died peacefully in the care of VITAS Hospice at St Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, CT on June 12, 2020.

Marilyn was born in the Bronx, NY on December 8, 1926 a daughter of the late William and Helen Bradley. Marilyn married the love of her life, Thomas L. Sullivan, Sr. on October 5, 1947. They celebrated 55 years of marriage, enjoying every dance together, many wonderful friendships, and a lovely home.

In her early years she was a fashion illustrator for department stores & worked for The Up To Date stores In Poughkeepsie NY. She was an avid artist and loved teaching her art skills to her grandchildren. According to her family & friends, she was the "Scrabble Champ".

Marilyn leaves behind a daughter, Mary Ellen Sullivan-Mason & her fiancee Pete Anselmo, of Harrisburg NC; two sons, Robert Sullivan & his wife Claire of Poughkeepsie NY and Thomas L. Sullivan Jr. & his wife Mary Alice of Naugatuck CT; five grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and her many friendships during her lifetime.

All services will be private and there are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. In lieu of flowers and to honor Marilyn's memory, contributions can be made to VITAS Hospice at St. Mary's Hospital, 56 Franklin Street, Waterbury, CT 06706. To leave an online condolence please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home
82 Fairview Avenue
Naugatuck, CT 06770-4033
(203) 729-4334
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 17, 2020
What a joy it was to know Marilyn amd share grandchildren with her. We enjoyed many talks, celebrations, and she was instrumental in helping us settle in Harrisburg. She was the scrabble champ and was always available for conversation. We will miss her gentle presence.
Linda and Ray Beauregard
Family
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
