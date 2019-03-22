Marilyn Denise (Houston) Patterson (1967 - 2019)
Marilyn Denise Houston Patterson, 51, formally of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. A Celebration of Ms. Patterson's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Boston's Mortuary. The visitation will begin at 11:00 AM and the funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 22, 2019
