Marilyn Denise Houston Patterson, 51, formally of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. A Celebration of Ms. Patterson's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Boston's Mortuary. The visitation will begin at 11:00 AM and the funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Denise (Houston) Patterson.
Boston's Mortuary
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
(704) 509-1550
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 22, 2019