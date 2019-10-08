Marilyn Ditmars Butler, 76, died peacefully on October 5, 2019.
Marilyn was born on October 17, 1942 in Somerville, NJ to Evelyn and John Maxwell Ditmars. She graduated from Somerville High School and Averett University in Danville, VA. Marilyn married Robert Franklin Butler in 1967 and they moved to Charlotte in 1976. Marilyn loved reading, traveling, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother and by her brother, Richard Maxwell Ditmars. She is survived by her husband, Bob; her daughter, Gennine Lepoidevin Butler Davis and her husband, Jon, and their children , Jon (Jack) Butler Davis and Sally Maxwell Davis and by her son, Robert Maxwell Butler and wife, Beth, and their daughter, Mary Grace Butler.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Ditmars; and two nephews, Eric and Kurt and their families.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church followed by a private family inurnment in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 1623 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 8, 2019