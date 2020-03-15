Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

Lyn Sutterlin completed the earthly part of her race and "finished her course" on this side of Heaven on March 11, 2020, after a healthy life plus 11 years' experience surviving Ovarian cancer. Born August 15, 1945, a native of Chattanooga, TN, Lyn was the daughter of Marjorie Purse and Walter C. Johnson Jr. She was the wife of Frank W. "Joe" Sutterlin, Jr. of Charlotte, NC for 54 years. Lyn graduated from; Girls Preparatory School, Chattanooga, TN, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, The Presbyterian School of Christian Education and Virginia Commonwealth University, M. Ed., Richmond, VA. Lyn, a committed UT Volunteer, resided with her family in Charlotte, NC since 1980. She was a member and deacon of Sardis Presbyterian Church. She served on the Boards of Barium Springs Home for Children and Florence Crittenton Services and was a 60-year/life member of the Chi Omega Fraternity and a Stephen Minister. In addition to her husband, Lyn is survived by her three adult children and their families; William C. Sutterlin of Fort Mill, SC; R. Michele Steele (Robert K.) of Charlotte, NC; F. Walter Sutterlin (Tina M.) of Lansing, MI, and four grandchildren, Hannah and Johnathan Steele, and McKenna and Brogan Sutterlin; brother and family, Chris Johnson (Pam) of Chattanooga, TN; Julie Johnson Rediker (Michael) and family of Birmingham, AL; Scott Johnson (Molly) and family of Chattanooga, TN; brother-in-law, Jon Sutterlin (Marti) of Aurora, CO.



With the greatest gratitude for difficult jobs well done, thanks are extended to Dr. Lori Taylor, Dr. Kellie Schneider, the entire Novant Presbyterian Gynecological-Oncological teams and Labs, and the cheering teams of the Buddy Kemp Cancer Support Center. For the spirited encouragement of the inclusive network of OV-CA Survivors-N-Teal, we are humbly grateful!



A Celebration of Life Continuing will be shared at Sardis Presbyterian Church, Charlotte, NC preceded by a private family inurnment. Condolences may be offered, and forthcoming details, to be available at J. B. Tallent Funeral Service, who are graciously serving the family.



Lyn's wishes suggest that Memorial gifts be made to the charitable/faith walk of one's choice, or to the Sardis Presbyterian Playground Fund #31080, 6100 Sardis Road, Char., NC 28270 or the Novant Health Buddy Kemp Cancer Center, 242 S. Colonial Avenue, Char., NC 28207.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 15, 2020

