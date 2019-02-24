Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marilyn Jean Ake Kettlewell, age 81, died on February 12, 2019 at the Asbury Care Center in Charlotte, NC. She was born to parents Robert Ake and Vivian Farmer Ake on September 25, 1937 in Canton, Ohio. She graduated from Canton South High School in 1955, Walsh College with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and The University of Akron with a Master of Arts in Education degree.



Marilyn loved language and learning and was an avid reader from an early age. She translated her love of learning into a career as a teacher and tutor in Canton City Schools, Mt. Gilead Schools, and Marburn Academy; a high school guidance counselor at Waterloo High School; and in later years as a tutor to Somali Bantu refugees.



She also had a deep love for and appreciation of music, theater, movies, art, and international and Native American cultures. She never stopped learning, growing, and stretching herself. She attended worship at Christ Presbyterian Church while in Canton, OH, Condit Presbyterian Church while in Sunbury, OH, and Roanoke Friends Meeting while in Salem, VA.



Marilyn had a great smile, beautiful blue eyes, and loved to meet new people everywhere she went. She was the keeper of the family history and stories. She enjoyed traveling, especially to places where she could learn from native cultures. She was a Master Gardener, folk and square dancer, serious bridge player, and very proud grandmother.



"Happiness, to me, lies in stretching to the farthest boundaries of which we are capable, the resources of the mind and heart." (Leo Rosten)



Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Richard L. Ake and Edward M. Ake; sister, Barbara E. Pavelzik; and husbands, Donald R. Hagerman, Sr. and David E. Kettlewell. She is survived by her son, Donald R. (Toni) Hagerman, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; granddaughters, Claire H. (James) Hedges of Durham, NC, Madeline G. Hagerman of Washington, DC, and Rachel V. Hagerman of Charlotte NC; sister, Linda K. Easterling of Orlando, FL; and best friend, Thomas W. Moore of Salem, VA.



The family wishes to thank the caring staffs at The Oaks at Richfield in Salem, VA and Asbury Care Center in Charlotte, NC. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held later this spring with the family. Memorials may be made to the ( ).



Condolences may be offered at





Marilyn Jean Ake Kettlewell, age 81, died on February 12, 2019 at the Asbury Care Center in Charlotte, NC. She was born to parents Robert Ake and Vivian Farmer Ake on September 25, 1937 in Canton, Ohio. She graduated from Canton South High School in 1955, Walsh College with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and The University of Akron with a Master of Arts in Education degree.Marilyn loved language and learning and was an avid reader from an early age. She translated her love of learning into a career as a teacher and tutor in Canton City Schools, Mt. Gilead Schools, and Marburn Academy; a high school guidance counselor at Waterloo High School; and in later years as a tutor to Somali Bantu refugees.She also had a deep love for and appreciation of music, theater, movies, art, and international and Native American cultures. She never stopped learning, growing, and stretching herself. She attended worship at Christ Presbyterian Church while in Canton, OH, Condit Presbyterian Church while in Sunbury, OH, and Roanoke Friends Meeting while in Salem, VA.Marilyn had a great smile, beautiful blue eyes, and loved to meet new people everywhere she went. She was the keeper of the family history and stories. She enjoyed traveling, especially to places where she could learn from native cultures. She was a Master Gardener, folk and square dancer, serious bridge player, and very proud grandmother."Happiness, to me, lies in stretching to the farthest boundaries of which we are capable, the resources of the mind and heart." (Leo Rosten)Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Richard L. Ake and Edward M. Ake; sister, Barbara E. Pavelzik; and husbands, Donald R. Hagerman, Sr. and David E. Kettlewell. She is survived by her son, Donald R. (Toni) Hagerman, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; granddaughters, Claire H. (James) Hedges of Durham, NC, Madeline G. Hagerman of Washington, DC, and Rachel V. Hagerman of Charlotte NC; sister, Linda K. Easterling of Orlando, FL; and best friend, Thomas W. Moore of Salem, VA.The family wishes to thank the caring staffs at The Oaks at Richfield in Salem, VA and Asbury Care Center in Charlotte, NC. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held later this spring with the family. Memorials may be made to the ( ).Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Harry & Bryant Funeral Home

500 Providence Road

Charlotte , NC 28207

(704) 332-7133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close