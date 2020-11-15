1/1
Marilyn Jean Kite
1935 - 2020
June 9, 1935 - November 13, 2020
Mint Hill, North Carolina - Marilyn Jean Kite, 85, of Mint Hill, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at her home. She worked as the church secretary for Sardis Presbyterian Church for 31 years. Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home has been given the privilege of caring for the family. Private family services were held with interment at the Sardis Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Charlotte. For her full obituary and further details, please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-545-3553.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
4715 Margaret Wallace Road
Matthews, NC 28105
(704) 545-3553
1 entry
November 14, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Marilyn. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
