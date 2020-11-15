Marilyn Jean Kite
June 9, 1935 - November 13, 2020
Mint Hill, North Carolina - Marilyn Jean Kite, 85, of Mint Hill, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at her home. She worked as the church secretary for Sardis Presbyterian Church for 31 years. Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home has been given the privilege of caring for the family. Private family services were held with interment at the Sardis Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Charlotte. For her full obituary and further details, please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com
or call 704-545-3553.