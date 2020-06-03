Marilyn N. Pierpont, 86, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Legacy Heights.
She was born on September 11, 1933 in Utica, NY, daughter of the late Harry L. and Coral Dehospherd Nathanson. Marilyn graduated from Central High School in Charlotte and was a 1956 graduate of Winthrop College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She married Francis Gordon Pierpont in 1958 and they spent the next 42 years together until his death in 2000. Marilyn was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church where she served faithfully as an usher and spent countless hours volunteering with the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church by Father Frank O'Rourke, Celebrant. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park.
She is survived by her children, Frank G. Pierpont, Jr., Julie P. Stahl (Jimmy), and Christopher L. Pierpont (Beth);
daughter in law, June F. Pierpont; sister in law, Carol L. Nathanson; grandchildren, Kristin, Scott, Erin, Christina, Jordan and Cameron, grandchildren by marriage, J.B., Levi, and Brock Stahl, and 3 great-grandchildren; Lilla, Miranda, and Dominic.
She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Scott Pierpont and his daughter, Ryan Elizabeth Pierpont. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Lewis S. Nathanson.
Memorials may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church or Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 3, 2020.