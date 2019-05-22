Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Ranson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Charlotte Albrecht Ranson CHARLOTTE - Marilyn Charlotte Albrecht Ranson passed away on May 15, 2019, in hospice care in Greenville, SC. A native of Erie, Pennsylvania, she lived most of her life in Charlotte, NC with her husband John Ranson. Marilyn was the only child of Della Ubel Albrecht and William Jacob Albrecht. Born August 17, 1925, she grew up in a loving household with her parents, grandparents and aunt. A bright and diligent student, she graduated from Academy High School and then Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve). She was a member of Delta Phi Upsilon Sorority, Lux Honorary Society, and graduated Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa. After college, she worked in Cleveland, Ohio where she met her future husband, John L. Ranson. The newlyweds moved to John's hometown of Charlotte in 1950, and Marilyn entered a new, unknown Southern worldand she fully embraced it! As a devout Christian, she joined her husband as a member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church. There she taught and led circle groups, was a Life Member of Presbyterian Women and served as a Deacon and an Elder. Marilyn was an enthusiastic and effective volunteer for The Charlotte Junior League and Planned Parenthood. As a passionate music lover she served on the Board of the Charlotte Symphony and as Symphony Guild President. She and John regularly attended symphony concerts for 63 years as season ticket holders. An ardent reader, she belonged to a close knit book club for over 55 years as well a bridge club that included her closest friends and formed a loving community for celebrations and support. An accomplished water color artist, Marilyn won numerous local awards for her works and generously shared her art work with friends and family. She and John enjoyed a lifetime together of travel and exploration. Marilyn was the master of research, organization and planning. A loving and much loved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, her family was her world. She made it a priority to bring her children and grandchildren together for an annual beach trip to Pawleys Island where trivial pursuit and puzzles were shared and enjoyed. As a lifelong learner, she instilled her passions for books and musicals, history and travel, classic movies, rocks and flea markets with her children and grandchildren, and was an inspiration to them all. A favorite activity shared with the family was the daily crossword puzzle. She was preceded in death by her husband John of 64 years. She is survived by her three children Bill and wife Allison Ranson, Becky Cook, Pam and husband Tony Joyner and seven grandchildren: Caitlin, Whitney, Anna, Travis, Hayley, Jackson, Carson and one great granddaughter, Ruth. A celebration of her life will be held in Oxford Hall at Myers Park Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 4:00 pm. A reception in the Hall will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marilyn's memory to Compassus Care (

