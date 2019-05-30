Marilyn Ruth "Ruth" (Reese) Tankersley (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center
5505 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC
28212
(704)-568-0023
Obituary
Marilyn Ruth Tankersley (90)

Born April 29, 1929

Died May 28, 2019 after a long struggle with COPD

Family Survivors are a Husband of 69 years Arthur Tankersley

Two daughters Linda and Shelley

Three Granddaughters, Mary, Mandi, Marilyn

Two Great Grandchildren Amelia, Maxwell

Private Interment Services

The family thanks Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region and Dr Heitbrink for their services

Full Obituary and Condolences can be seen at www.carolinafuneral.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 30, 2019
