Marilyn Ruth Tankersley (90)
Born April 29, 1929
Died May 28, 2019 after a long struggle with COPD
Family Survivors are a Husband of 69 years Arthur Tankersley
Two daughters Linda and Shelley
Three Granddaughters, Mary, Mandi, Marilyn
Two Great Grandchildren Amelia, Maxwell
Private Interment Services
The family thanks Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region and Dr Heitbrink for their services
Full Obituary and Condolences can be seen at www.carolinafuneral.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 30, 2019