Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3663 Visitation 11:00 AM Bethel UMC Denver , NC View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Bethel UMC Denver , NC View Map

She was born on July 30, 1929 in Charlotte, NC to the late LeVerne Malcolm Phelps and Ruby Sharpe Phelps.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her precious daughter Becky Burns.



An avid reader and lover of crossword puzzles, Marilyn graduated from Central High School in Charlotte in 1947 and studied English at the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina. After raising her children, she worked as an insurance underwriter for Continental Insurance, Amerisure Insurance and Royal Insurance. Later, she worked as a registrar and served as the chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Elections, a role that brought her much happiness and civic pride, from 1991-1997.



Over the years, Marilyn was a member of Kilgo UMC, Providence UMC and, for the past 40 years, Bethel UMC in Denver, where she taught children's Sunday school for many years. She was also involved in many outreach ministries, including Meals on Wheels.



Marilyn is survived by her husband TJ Smith, son Danny Burns (Kathy) of Greensboro, daughter Bobbi Sherrill (David) of Charlotte, daughter Laura Crowell (Scott) of Huntersville and sister Carolyn Slack of Charlotte. Known to her grandchildren as Grandma M/Emmy, she is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



She had a unique, wonderful sense of humor and her family meant everything to her.



The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses, CNAs and Marilyn's social worker from Lincoln County Hospice; the staff of Stress Free Home Care; and most of all, Tammy Parker, Marilyn's main caregiver, who has become like a member of the family, for the care provided to Marilyn at the end of her life.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Bethel UMC in Denver, NC. Visitation is at 11:00 am with the service following at 12:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte/Lincoln County.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Smith family. Condolences may be made to the family at

