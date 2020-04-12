Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilynn Jean Sikes. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilynn Jean Little Sikes was born in Buffalo, NY, on November 6, 1952, the daughter of James Little, Jr., and Delores Agnes Donahue Little. She passed from this life in Charlotte, NC, suddenly on Sunday, April 5, 2020, as the result of a stroke.



Marilynn was an educator. She loved teaching science. She did chemistry demonstrations at Discovery Place -- from volunteer to Director of Public Programs and back to volunteer after teaching middle school science for a time. She was a vigorous Girl Scout Leader. She combined these two passions in the "Bridging the Gap" program she developed for teaching science to Girl Scouts and giving them confidence in pursuing science.



Marilynn was an active member and officer of the American Chemical Society. She showed her concern for others in her activity on the Committee for Chemists with Disabilities. Marilynn was a very active member of the liturgical team at St. Peter Catholic Church in Charlotte, serving as a sacristan for a number of years.



Marilynn met and married her husband, Ed Sikes, at the University of Georgia. They had 49 wonderful years together. She earned a BS in Biochemistry at UGA. At the University of Wisconsin, she earned a Bachelor's degree in Education and a Master's in Gifted Education. She also played goalie on the UW Women's Hockey Club.



Marilynn earned her A+ in parenting as the mother of Maureen, Daniel, and the twins, Kathryn and Evelyn. Marilynn was the "rock" for her husband and her children -- and also for number of her children's friends. She shined her light on many people.



Marilynn enjoyed reading. She was a big fan of Star Trek and Star Wars.



Marilynn is survived by her mother, Delores Little; her husband, Ed Sikes; her four children: Evelyn Sikes and Maureen Hart (Travis) all of Charlotte, Daniel Sikes (Stacy) of Portland, OR, and Kathryn Griffith (Jimmy) of Asheville, NC; as well as her granddaughter, Alice Hart of Charlotte; brother, William Little of Galveston, TX; and sister, Carolynn Segers of Albany, GA.



Marilynn's life will be celebrated in a private service. A larger memorial service is anticipated at a later date when the public can again participate safely in traveling and gathering.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Discovery Place; Girl Scouts of America; or a .



Condolences may be offered at





Marilynn Jean Little Sikes was born in Buffalo, NY, on November 6, 1952, the daughter of James Little, Jr., and Delores Agnes Donahue Little. She passed from this life in Charlotte, NC, suddenly on Sunday, April 5, 2020, as the result of a stroke.Marilynn was an educator. She loved teaching science. She did chemistry demonstrations at Discovery Place -- from volunteer to Director of Public Programs and back to volunteer after teaching middle school science for a time. She was a vigorous Girl Scout Leader. She combined these two passions in the "Bridging the Gap" program she developed for teaching science to Girl Scouts and giving them confidence in pursuing science.Marilynn was an active member and officer of the American Chemical Society. She showed her concern for others in her activity on the Committee for Chemists with Disabilities. Marilynn was a very active member of the liturgical team at St. Peter Catholic Church in Charlotte, serving as a sacristan for a number of years.Marilynn met and married her husband, Ed Sikes, at the University of Georgia. They had 49 wonderful years together. She earned a BS in Biochemistry at UGA. At the University of Wisconsin, she earned a Bachelor's degree in Education and a Master's in Gifted Education. She also played goalie on the UW Women's Hockey Club.Marilynn earned her A+ in parenting as the mother of Maureen, Daniel, and the twins, Kathryn and Evelyn. Marilynn was the "rock" for her husband and her children -- and also for number of her children's friends. She shined her light on many people.Marilynn enjoyed reading. She was a big fan of Star Trek and Star Wars.Marilynn is survived by her mother, Delores Little; her husband, Ed Sikes; her four children: Evelyn Sikes and Maureen Hart (Travis) all of Charlotte, Daniel Sikes (Stacy) of Portland, OR, and Kathryn Griffith (Jimmy) of Asheville, NC; as well as her granddaughter, Alice Hart of Charlotte; brother, William Little of Galveston, TX; and sister, Carolynn Segers of Albany, GA.Marilynn's life will be celebrated in a private service. A larger memorial service is anticipated at a later date when the public can again participate safely in traveling and gathering.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Discovery Place; Girl Scouts of America; or a .Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close