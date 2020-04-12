Marilynn Jean Little Sikes was born in Buffalo, NY, on November 6, 1952, the daughter of James Little, Jr., and Delores Agnes Donahue Little. She passed from this life in Charlotte, NC, suddenly on Sunday, April 5, 2020, as the result of a stroke.
Marilynn was an educator. She loved teaching science. She did chemistry demonstrations at Discovery Place -- from volunteer to Director of Public Programs and back to volunteer after teaching middle school science for a time. She was a vigorous Girl Scout Leader. She combined these two passions in the "Bridging the Gap" program she developed for teaching science to Girl Scouts and giving them confidence in pursuing science.
Marilynn was an active member and officer of the American Chemical Society. She showed her concern for others in her activity on the Committee for Chemists with Disabilities. Marilynn was a very active member of the liturgical team at St. Peter Catholic Church in Charlotte, serving as a sacristan for a number of years.
Marilynn met and married her husband, Ed Sikes, at the University of Georgia. They had 49 wonderful years together. She earned a BS in Biochemistry at UGA. At the University of Wisconsin, she earned a Bachelor's degree in Education and a Master's in Gifted Education. She also played goalie on the UW Women's Hockey Club.
Marilynn earned her A+ in parenting as the mother of Maureen, Daniel, and the twins, Kathryn and Evelyn. Marilynn was the "rock" for her husband and her children -- and also for number of her children's friends. She shined her light on many people.
Marilynn enjoyed reading. She was a big fan of Star Trek and Star Wars.
Marilynn is survived by her mother, Delores Little; her husband, Ed Sikes; her four children: Evelyn Sikes and Maureen Hart (Travis) all of Charlotte, Daniel Sikes (Stacy) of Portland, OR, and Kathryn Griffith (Jimmy) of Asheville, NC; as well as her granddaughter, Alice Hart of Charlotte; brother, William Little of Galveston, TX; and sister, Carolynn Segers of Albany, GA.
Marilynn's life will be celebrated in a private service. A larger memorial service is anticipated at a later date when the public can again participate safely in traveling and gathering.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Discovery Place; Girl Scouts of America; or a .
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2020