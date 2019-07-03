Mario Putzrath, 76, passed away on June 27th at his home in Charlotte, NC after a yearlong battle with lymphoma.
Mario, the son of Eduard and Anni Putzrath, immigrated to the U.S. from his native Ecuador in 1960. He met his wife Barbara in 1962 and became a U.S. citizen in 1969. A degree from The Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science led to a rewarding career at Springs Industries.
Mario spent the last 20 years devoted to a fulfilling retirement. He enjoyed traveling, dancing, cooking, dining out, and going to the symphony and opera with his beloved Barbara. His grandchildren Karl Otto, Anneliese Raine, and Tyler Thomas know Opi as their most ardent and admiring fan whether it was baseball, softball, cross country, wrestling, theater, or music.
He will be remembered by his family and friends as refined, witty, affable, and genuinely happy.
In addition to Barbara and his grandchildren, he is survived by his children: Erik Putzrath and Leslie (David) Shortridge.
A memorial service will be held at McEwen Funeral Home - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
