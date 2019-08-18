Mario, age 92, passed away on August 15th, 2019, at his home in Charlotte, NC. Mario is survived by his wife Lucy, of 60 years; his son Evan and grand children Alyssa, Merrick and Brianna, son Mark, his wife Lisa and daughter Amber.
Mario was a great family man and loving husband. He traveled the world and loved to share his many adventures.
A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday on August 20th, at St. Gabriel's chapel with visitation at 3pm and service to follow at 3:30pm. Father Frank will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mario's life. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.McEwenFS.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 18, 2019