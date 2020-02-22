Marion Ellis Stacey, 77, passed away at his home in Davidson, NC on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Ellis was born in Sumter, SC to Marion and Julia Stacey.
After high school he joined and proudly served the United States Air Force.
Ellis retired from Firestone Tire where he worked as a retreader for almost 35 years. While working, he also coached Baseball, Basketball, and Football for the Derita Athletic Association in Charlotte, NC.
His hobbies included woodworking, building and refinishing furniture as well as fishing. He looked forward every year to the annual fishing trip to the Outer Banks with the "Elbow Benders".
Ellis is survived by his loving wife Kay Huffstetler Stacey of 40 years. His children, Linda Puckett Raborn, Janet Puckett Miller and her husband John, Teresa Stacey, Gary Puckett and his wife Vicki, Roger Stacey and his wife Joyce, and Allan Stacey. He also was a loving grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 6 Great-grandchildren, as well as two sisters, Elizabeth Cooke and Louise Hough and her husband Jay.
He was preceded in death by an infant son Phillip Wayne Stacey, his parents and his brother, Carol Lee Stacey.
The funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 24 at McEwen Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Rd., Charlotte. Interment will follow in Charlotte Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 22, 2020