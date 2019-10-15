Mrs. Marion J. Fearn, 79, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Marion was born in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late James W. Sewell and Marion Sears. Mrs. Fearn was most recently a homemaker, but prior to moving to North Carolina she had worked with an insurance agency in New Jersey. Marion had been active in the past with several women's clubs and associations in the area.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John.
Mrs. Fearn is survived by her husband of many years, Brian T. Fearn, daughters; Andrea Ruth of Mooresville, Alison Fearn of Charlotte, sisters; Sharon Lindland of New Jersey, Barbara Stiles of Concord, NC, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A celebration of Marion's life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marion's name to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 1420 E. Seventh St., Charlotte, NC 28204 and to the Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd #250, Charlotte, NC 28209. James Funeral Home is assisting the family, online condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 15, 2019