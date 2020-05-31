Marion Francis (Forse) Davis
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion F. (Forse) Davis originally of Buffalo, NY passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. She was born on January 1, 1931 in Buffalo, NY to the late Edward Forse and Evelyn (Miller) Forse. She was married to John J. (Jack) Davis for 32 years whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister Elaine Forse. She is survived by her brother Edward Forse Jr., his wife(Josephine-deceased) and Judith Colern and her husband George Colern.

She is survived by two children-Colleen Blaufuss and husband Paul of Charlotte, NC and Lynne Newton and husband Greg of San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by four grandchildren whom she loved dearly-Amanda and Lauren Blaufuss of Charlotte, NC and Conner and Evan Newton of San Antonio, TX.

She is also survived by 3 nieces-Kelly Devine, Tracy Thompson and Karen Forse and 2 nephews-Michael Colern and Eddie Forse.

Marion graduated from Bryant and Stratton Business School in Buffalo, NY and worked for Bethlehem Steel in Buffalo, NY. She also has worked for Tops Supermarket in Orchard Park, NY as a store associate and manager for a number of years. She loved her family first and foremost dearly, enjoyed food and trying different restaurants, loved getting her hair done, and especially loved her Bloody Mary's. In her later years she lived in Midlothian/Richmond, VA near her daughter Lynne's family and then in Charlotte, NC near her daughter Colleen's family, where she was living in nearby Cornelius, NC at the time of her passing.

The family is being assisted by Hankins & Whittington of Charlotte, NC and Nightengale Funeral Home of West Seneca, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 315-6241
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved