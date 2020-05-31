Marion F. (Forse) Davis originally of Buffalo, NY passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. She was born on January 1, 1931 in Buffalo, NY to the late Edward Forse and Evelyn (Miller) Forse. She was married to John J. (Jack) Davis for 32 years whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister Elaine Forse. She is survived by her brother Edward Forse Jr., his wife(Josephine-deceased) and Judith Colern and her husband George Colern.
She is survived by two children-Colleen Blaufuss and husband Paul of Charlotte, NC and Lynne Newton and husband Greg of San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by four grandchildren whom she loved dearly-Amanda and Lauren Blaufuss of Charlotte, NC and Conner and Evan Newton of San Antonio, TX.
She is also survived by 3 nieces-Kelly Devine, Tracy Thompson and Karen Forse and 2 nephews-Michael Colern and Eddie Forse.
Marion graduated from Bryant and Stratton Business School in Buffalo, NY and worked for Bethlehem Steel in Buffalo, NY. She also has worked for Tops Supermarket in Orchard Park, NY as a store associate and manager for a number of years. She loved her family first and foremost dearly, enjoyed food and trying different restaurants, loved getting her hair done, and especially loved her Bloody Mary's. In her later years she lived in Midlothian/Richmond, VA near her daughter Lynne's family and then in Charlotte, NC near her daughter Colleen's family, where she was living in nearby Cornelius, NC at the time of her passing.
The family is being assisted by Hankins & Whittington of Charlotte, NC and Nightengale Funeral Home of West Seneca, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.