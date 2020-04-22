Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Matassa Pollock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Matassa Pollock passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. A private Mass will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church with burial following in Sharon Memorial Park.



Born on October 5, 1924, Marion was the daughter of Joseph and Mae Matassa of Staten Island, New York. She graduated from Curtis High School on Staten Island and upon graduation took an interim job with J.P. Morgan and Co. on Wall Street. She liked it so much she stayed for six years as the secretary to the Treasurer.



In high school, Marion met the love of her life, Warren Pollock. They were married in 1946 and were one week shy of their 71st Anniversary when Warren died. Theirs was a true love affair. Moving several times to three states with Warren's job, they raised two children and settled in Davidson, NC in 1967, before moving into Charlotte several years later. In Davidson, Marion and Warren were big supporters of Davidson College and Davidson basketball. Marion was a Board member of the Davidson Day Care Center and stayed busy as a full time Horse Show mom to her daughter.



Marion was an accomplished golfer, bridge player and avid reader. She loved traveling with Warren for both pleasure and business. She enjoyed many weekends and summers sailing with Warren on Lake Norman. Upon retirement, she built and decorated a beautiful home in the mountains and Naples, Florida, where she and Warren enjoyed playing golf together and an active social life.



Marion was a wonderful, loving Mother and Grandmother. Nothing made her happier than having her whole family together. She is survived by her two children, Neill Joseph Pollock (Janice) and Susan Pollock Miller (Jim); six grandchildren, Neill Joseph Pollock, Jr. (Missy), Warren Weston Miller (Ashley), Lauren O'Neill Miller, David Matthew Miller, Justin Brent Belch, and Brandon Clark Belch; and two great-grandchildren, Owen Alexander Walker and Mia Rose Pollock; and a sister, Dorothea Macaluso of Asbury Park, NJ.



Memorials may be sent to St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211, The Ivey, 6030 Park South Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210 or to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





