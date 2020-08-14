1/1
Marion Moss Bigham
1932 - 2020
"To the world, she was one person, but to many people she was the world." Marion Moss Bigham died after a brief illness August 12, 2020. She was born in Mecklenburg County, VA on May 2, 1932, the daughter of Richard Hunter Moss and Maude Stark Moss.

She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Murray H. Bigham and brothers and sisters, Richard Hunter Moss, James Macklin Moss, Leora Moss Manson, Betty Moss Blanchard, and Jean Moss Branton. Marion is survived by her sister, Laura Moss Shirey; sister-in-law, Ruth Williams Moss; 13 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and friends and neighbors who loved and supported her like family, including her longtime beloved bridge buddies.

Marion was employed for over 20 years with Willard Lead Products and was a member of Providence Presbyterian Church. She will be remembered for her great laugh and sense of humor. Although she did not have children, she claimed each niece and nephew as her very own.

Due to Covid restrictions, a family only funeral service (livestreamed with Facebook Live) will be held in Harry & Bryant's chapel at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 15th. Committal will be private at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
