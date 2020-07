Marissa Styron CHARLOTTE - Marissa Styron of Charlotte, NC, age 38, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2020. She was completing her Ph.D. in Chemistry from UNCC. She loved her children Victoria, Emilie and Massimo. She also leaves her mother Susan DiCato, her father Edward DiCato (Darlene), and her brother Henry DiCato (Heather). The family is being assisted by Boston's - Roseboro's Mortuary.



