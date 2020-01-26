Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Lee (Medearis) Kale. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Medearis Kale was born April 15, 1924 to Oscar and Lillian Medearis in Kernersville, NC. She died peacefully at age 95 on January 22, 2020 in the Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate in Charlotte.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Cecil Kale, as well as two brothers, Clyde and Dennis, three sisters, Bessie, Irene, and Olive, grandson Jeffrey Hunt and son-in-law Joe Okey.



Marge is survived by her daughters, Janet Hunt and Diane Okey; a stepson, John Kale; four grandchildren, Jessica Graham, Melissa Schwab, Danny Kale and John Kale, Jr.; six great-grandchildren, Noah, Avery, Austin, Reece, Bentley and Parker; and her loyal cat, Rommie. Marge is also remembered by her nieces and nephews.



Memorial service is Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hankins & Whittington, 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203. Visitation at 10 am, service at 11 am with reception to follow. Burial at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill will be private and on a later date.



In lieu of flowers, Marge asked that contributions in her honor be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, or a .



For complete obituary and opportunity to share online condolences and memories can be found at





