Marjorie "Mitzi" A. Moody, born May 14, 1925, in Littleton, Mass., daughter of Hazel McNiff Tobin and James E Tobin, died Monday, May 27, 2019.



Ralph Moody, her future husband, worked on her parent's dairy farm in Littleton, MA. They were married on October 15, 1949, until his death in 2004.



At age 16, during WWII, she became the first female delivery truck driver for the Littleton, MA. General Store. Later, during WWII, she received her Nursing degree and became a WACS in the Women's Army Corps. She also worked at the Whittenmore Service Command Depot in Ayer, MA.



In later years Mitzi became an Occupational Health Nurse and worked for the City of Charlotte for over 10 years. She was awarded the "Metrolina Association of Occupational Health Nurses Outstanding Nurse" award in 1993, for exemplary dedication to her profession.



Mitzi was active in her husband's racing career. They were a team for 55 years, with over 40 years spent in racing. She was involved with car/engine prep on their early midgets and stock cars. Mitzi also managed the financial business at Ralph Moody Inc in the 1970's. Her husband, Ralph Moody, was well known as team owner of Holman-Moody in the 1960's. She was awarded the VLRA "Woman in Racing Award" in 2012 at Speedweeks in Daytona Beach, Florida.



She is survived by her sister Mary "Snookie" Tobin of Mooresville; daughter Ann Moody of Mooresville, son, Ralph A. Moody III and his wife, Claudia, of Mooresville; three granddaughters, Kelly Wilson, Elizabeth Moody Davenport (Michael), and Lauren Moody Glander (Michael).



The family will receive friends on Friday, May 31 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 1 at the day Chapel of St. Therese Catholic Church. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 10 at Littleton, MA.



Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.



Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

