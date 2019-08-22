Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie P. Kelly. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Memorial service 11:00 AM South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie P. Kelly, 89, of Charlotte, passed away at her home on August 19, 2019. Daughter of the late Lorraine Haley and Robert Patterson, Marge was born in Baltimore MD, raised in Bedford Hills, NY, and spent most of her adult life in Yorktown Heights, NY. She relocated to Charlotte in 2012.



Marge graduated from St. Mary's High School, in Katonah, NY, where she met Jim Kelly, her husband of 66 years before his death in 2015. She was preceded in death by sisters, Jean, Betty, Marie, and Jeanette, as well as her beloved stepfather, Kenneth Haley Sr. She is survived by her children, James Kelly (Ann), Patti Kelly, and Chris Kelly (Becky); grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Richard Kelly, Patrick Kelly, Jeffrey Forte (Michelle), Daniel Kelly, Thomas Kelly, Charlene Kelly Griffin, James (Jake) Kelly, Matthew Kelly, Carolyn Kelly, Ava Kelly, Jordyn Kelly, Jack Dawson, and Benjamin Dawson; siblings, Karen Tompkins and Kenneth Haley. She was also the very loving foster parent to Theresa Rose Murphy and Dougie Gailhardt.



In her younger days, Marge loved to dance. She even took up square dancing later in life! She was also an excellent speller and enjoyed beating the family at Scrabble. Her true passions rested in volunteer work at St. Patrick's church in Yorktown Heights where she was very active for nearly 20 years. There, she was involved in CYO, CFM, Curcio, Marriage Encounter, and DDA. She was the editor of the parish newsletter, secretary to the parish council, eucharistic minister, and commentator.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice and the staff at Sharon Towers for the tender loving care they provided Marge throughout her decline.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 11:00am at South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service.



Those wishing to make donations in her memory are asked to do so to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region, the ( ), or the Charlotte Chorale Inc.





Marjorie P. Kelly, 89, of Charlotte, passed away at her home on August 19, 2019. Daughter of the late Lorraine Haley and Robert Patterson, Marge was born in Baltimore MD, raised in Bedford Hills, NY, and spent most of her adult life in Yorktown Heights, NY. She relocated to Charlotte in 2012.Marge graduated from St. Mary's High School, in Katonah, NY, where she met Jim Kelly, her husband of 66 years before his death in 2015. She was preceded in death by sisters, Jean, Betty, Marie, and Jeanette, as well as her beloved stepfather, Kenneth Haley Sr. She is survived by her children, James Kelly (Ann), Patti Kelly, and Chris Kelly (Becky); grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Richard Kelly, Patrick Kelly, Jeffrey Forte (Michelle), Daniel Kelly, Thomas Kelly, Charlene Kelly Griffin, James (Jake) Kelly, Matthew Kelly, Carolyn Kelly, Ava Kelly, Jordyn Kelly, Jack Dawson, and Benjamin Dawson; siblings, Karen Tompkins and Kenneth Haley. She was also the very loving foster parent to Theresa Rose Murphy and Dougie Gailhardt.In her younger days, Marge loved to dance. She even took up square dancing later in life! She was also an excellent speller and enjoyed beating the family at Scrabble. Her true passions rested in volunteer work at St. Patrick's church in Yorktown Heights where she was very active for nearly 20 years. There, she was involved in CYO, CFM, Curcio, Marriage Encounter, and DDA. She was the editor of the parish newsletter, secretary to the parish council, eucharistic minister, and commentator.The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice and the staff at Sharon Towers for the tender loving care they provided Marge throughout her decline.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 11:00am at South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service.Those wishing to make donations in her memory are asked to do so to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region, the ( ), or the Charlotte Chorale Inc. Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.