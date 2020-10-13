1/1
Marjorie (Houston) Sims
1924 - 2020
Marjorie Houston Sims passed away on October 11, 2020.

She was born in Iredell County, NC to the late Sherwood and Edna Spears Houston. She retired from the Multiple Listing Office of the Carolina Association of Realtors after 21 years of service. She had also worked for 18 years with Allied Signal. She was an avid Duke Basketball fan. She was a kind and giving person, always willing to help others and had a smile for everyone she met. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church where she was a member of the Dorcas Sunday School Class and the Woodlawn Seniors' Group. She was a member of the CRS Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Sims, sisters Mildred Stutts, Annie Brawley, Rachel Mayhew, Billie Sherrill, Mae Honeycutt and Jean Robinson and brothers Herman Houston, Harry Houston, Glenn Houston and Thurston Houston.

She is survived by her daughters Pamela Sims DeRuvo and husband Lou of Myrtle Beach, SC and Robin Sims Osborne and husband Tim of Charlotte, grandchildren Louis DeRuvo (Casie), Natalie Warren (Peter) and Shawn Clark (Sara), step grandsons Derek Osborne (Lauren), Tyler Osborne and 4 great grandchildren Anthony and Alivia DeRuvo and Scarlett and Silas Warren. She is also survived by her brother Marvin Houston of Lancaster, CA and sister Nancy McClure of Wilson, NC.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening October 13, 2020 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm at McEwen Pineville, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 with Memorial Service following at 6:30 pm. The graveside service will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville, NC.

Memorials can be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4622 Nations Crossing Road, Charlotte, NC 28209. To honor her memory, do a good deed for someone or take someone a pie, as she was known to do.

Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
