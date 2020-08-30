Mark C. Vandivier, 73, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020.
He was born on September 9, 1946 in Fairborn, Ohio to the late Guy and Muriel Vandivier. Mark graduated in 1964 from Greenville High School in Greenville, Ohio. He was a veteran, accountant, CPA, and retired from Historic Rural Hill in Huntersville.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen (Fries) Vandivier; son Brian Vandivier; daughter-in-law Laura Vandivier; granddaughter Alex Vandivier; sisters Karla Vandivier and Gerri Moore; brother Tom Vandivier.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the following: Gracious Living ADHCC in Huntersville, NC and Historic Rural Hill in Huntersville, NC.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Vandivier family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
.