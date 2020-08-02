Mark Bloom, age 70, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 surrounded by family after a long battle with melanoma. Born on December 29, 1949 in Augusta, GA to Artie and Frances Bloom, Mark was proud of his Southern Jewish heritage and strong family ties. As a child he spent many summers at Camp Blue Star in Hendersonville, NC. His time there sparked a lifelong appreciation for nature and the outdoors.
After graduating high school, Mark attended NC State's Forestry Program for a spell, but soon world events would lead him to the military. In 1970, Mark joined the Army to fight the U.S. mission in Vietnam where he served as a helicopter pilot and chief warrant officer with the 8th Cavalry Regiment.
He returned in 1971 and graduated from Mars Hill College with a BS in Psychology. A short stint in graduate school at University of Oregon introduced him to the wild beauty of the Western United States. He worked as a helicopter pilot in Alaska and Oregon - eventually chartering scientific expeditions following the Mount St. Helens eruption in 1980.
Mark arrived in Charlotte, NC in 1981 and met his wife, Nan in short succession. They married in 1985 and had two sons, Reuben and Elliott. Mark became an integral part of the Charlotte community: dispensing expert plumbing advice, playing disc golf and jamming with friends at Thursday Night Music, a group he was proud to have been a founding member of.
His friends and family remember Mark as a gentle soul who lived life by these tenets: be kind, be grateful and enjoy yourself.
Mark is survived by Nan, wife of 37 years; his son Reuben and daughter-in-law Kathleen of Charlotte, NC; son Elliott of Boulder, CO; his dogs Mary Lou and Barney; brother Lee and sister-in-law Missy Bloom of Bakersville, NC; sister-in-law Pam Bloom of Salisbury, NC; his nephew Evan Bloom of China Grove, NC; and sister-in-law Suzie Bowman of Charlotte, NC.
The family would like to thank Dr. Asim Amin, MD and the team at Levine Cancer Institute as well as nurse Lily Davis and the whole team at Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region.
A celebration of Mark Bloom's life will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at https://markbloom.lifeweb360.com/
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte.