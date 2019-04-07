Mark Wilson Clark MONROE - Mark Clark, 57, of Monroe, NC, passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Survivors include wife Merrilee Idol of Winston-Salem, NC; sister, Reba Hardaway (Doug) of Charlotte; nieces, Elizabeth Hardaway of Mount Airy, NC, and Allison Hardaway Sigmon (John) of Winston-Salem, NC. Visitation will be at Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2324 Sam Wilson Road, Charlotte, NC on Saturday, April 13, at 1pm in the Fellowship Hall with a memorial service in the Sanctuary at 2pm. For a full obituary please visit www.csofcharlotte.com after Monday, April 8.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 7, 2019