Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Memorial service 11:00 AM Myers Park United Methodist Church Charlotte , NC

Mark Damian Swancy, of Charlotte, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the age of 58. Mark was born in Augusta, Georgia on September 5, 1961 to the late William Roy Swancy, Jr., and Harriette Collins Swancy. Mark moved to Spartanburg, South Carolina as a child and graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1979.



In the fall of 1979 Mark began his love affair that would last a lifetime with Clemson University. Aside from his family, Clemson would go on to become his greatest joy. Mark enjoyed one last Saturday in Death Valley, cheering on his beloved Tigers to victory.



In 1983, he began working for NCNB (now Bank of America), and retired after 32 years of distinguished service.



Mark's greatest characteristic was his desire and ability to take care of others. He will be remembered by all as someone who shone the light on others, was selfless to a fault, fiercely devoted to his family, and "everyone's champion."



In addition to his mother, Mark is survived by his wife, the love of his life for nineteen years, Gini Linnabery Swancy; sons, Ryan and his wife, Katie, Murphy, and Peyton; sister, Karen Smith and her husband, Johnny; nieces, Julia Lawson Taylor and her husband, John Taylor, and Claire Hemphill Lawson. He is also survived by his dogs, Tie and Lily.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Myers Park United Methodist Church in Charlotte.



The Swancy family has created a scholarship fund to support students at Clemson University. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the "Mark Damian Swancy Annual Scholarship" Clemson University Foundation at P.O. Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





