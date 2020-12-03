1/1
Mark David Gandossy
1950 - 2020
Mark David Gandossy
July 12, 1950 - November 27, 2020
Weddington, North Carolina - Mark David Gandossy of Weddington, NC (and husband of Patti Allee Gandossy) peacefully met his Savior on November 27, 2020. Services will be held at Sharon Presbyterian Church (5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210) on Friday, December 4, 2020, with a visitation at 2pm. Service and burial will begin at 3pm. Face coverings/masks will be required in the sanctuary. The Gandossy Family is in the care of Gaskin Funeral Services, Matthews, NC and a detailed obituary is available at www.gaskinservices.com


Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Sharon Presbyterian Church
DEC
4
Service
03:00 PM
Sharon Presbyterian Church
