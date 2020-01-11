Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Drag. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Walter Drag CHAPIN - On January 8th, 2020, Mark Walter Drag, beloved husband, father, son, teacher and football coach who lived in Chapin, SC unexpectedly passed away at the age of 53. He is survived by his wife Christina, daughter Danielle and three sons, Jacob, Coleman and Maxwell. He is also survived by his parents, Walter and Arlene Drag, located in Charlotte, NC along with brother Ronald, and sisters, Desiree, Jackie and Jennifer. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11th, at 3:00 pm at Chapin Methodist Church, 415 Lexington Ave., Chapin, SC 29036. Mark was born on February 21, 1966, in Wichita, Kansas, moved to Charlotte as a young man and graduated from West Mecklenburg High School. He played football for West Mecklenburg and was a Captain of the team recognized as All Conference and one of the top football players of the south at his position. He was also voted by his teammates as Captain for the Shrine Bowl team and the West team in the North Carolina state Annual All-star game in Greensboro. He was selected to the "All State" team in football during his senior year and recently, on August 26th, 2019 was inducted into the West Mecklenburg High School Hall of Fame. As a result of his skills as a football player and a student he was awarded a full academic scholarship to play football at Clemson University. While at Clemson he played nose guard from 1984 1989. At Clemson, Mark was selected as an All ACC Defensive lineman in 1988 and made the All ACC Academic list as a Criminal Justice major. He was mentioned in the Chicago Tribune in 1988 as the 5th best Defensive player in College Football at his position. He was also recognized by Clemson as a "Dedication Award" winner in 1989. Nationally, he was recognized as an honorable mention All American at his position. After graduating from Clemson, Mark continued his schooling by obtaining his Master's Degree in business administration while teaching at River Bluffs High School in Lexington, SC. As a teacher, he taught mechanical CAD drawing and coached football for over 20 years. Mark loved his family and had a true passion for the game of football and spending time with his family. He served as an example for youth and others in showing the importance of living your life with passion, and positive involvement in the local community. In honor of Mark's life, the family asks that in lieu of flowers to please visit the GoFundMe page for the Drag Family at

