Mark Joseph Marchese, MD, 63, of Mooresville, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.
He was born on June 28, 1957 in Batavia, NY to the late Joseph and Gina DiSano Marchese.
Mark graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Medical Degree from the University of Rochester. He practiced as a Neurosurgeon at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, North Carolina from 1989 to 2002, during that time he served as Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery. In his spare time, Mark volunteered as a team physician for the football team at Lenoir Rhyne University.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lauren Destino Marchese; children; Matthew and Kristin Marchese; sister, Dr. Marisa Marchese; brother and sisters-in-law; Jim and Claudine Destino, Dennis and Kerry Destino and Diane Destino; numerous nieces and nephews.
A private mass will be held on July 31, 2020. The livestream can be accessed on the St. Therese Parish website: https://www.sainttherese.net/mass-livestream
Viewers should click the arrow in the center of the StreamSpot viewer to start watching the stream (It will say "Live" in the upper left corner beginning at 12:57pm and ending at 2:05pm).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson's Research://www.michaeljfox.org/
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the Marchese family.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
