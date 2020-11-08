Mark Metcalf
May 23, 1946 - October 25, 2020
Belmont, North Carolina - Mark Randle Metcalf, 74, of Belmont entered his eternal home where he is free from his battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Mark was born May 23, 1946 in Electra, Texas to the late Murray Mack and Glenn Givens Metcalf. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Claudia Metcalf and a nephew, Noah McDonald. Mark graduated from Midwestern State University with a BA in Finance, after which, he worked in hospital accounting management for nearly 30 years in Texas. After relocating to North Carolina, he enjoyed an almost 20 year career with Belk Polo Department at SouthPark in Charlotte. Mark attended Central Church in Charlotte for many years. He loved to travel, making numerous trips to Europe, the Caribbean Island, and Disney World. Mark enjoyed contesting, and his favorite win was an all-expense paid trip to London. His greatest joy in life was helping others.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 49 years, Ann Wilson Metcalf ; his sister, Linda Newsome; sisters-in-law, Sharon Davis and husband Wayne; Geraldine Wilson; nieces and nephews, Shirin McDonald (Shawn), Jennifer Jackson (Tony), Ingrid Walker (Jonathan), Paul Wilson (Michelle); several great nieces and nephews; and his faithful childhood friend, Steven Tipps.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Union Road Church, 2315 Union Road, Gastonia. The family will receive friends at the church 1 hr prior to the service. Graveside interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park. A protective mask and social distancing practices are required. Memorials may be made in memory of Mark to an organization that he supported for many years, Fort Worth Teen Challenge, Post Office Box 731, Fort Worth, Texas 76101. The family wishes to thank Stanley Total Living Center for their kind and loving care for the past seven months. Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
