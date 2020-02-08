Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Stanley Brock. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Age 69, died Monday, January 27, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He retired in 2015 from Wray Ward Advertising as Director of Public Relations and continued working as a freelance writer with Mark Brock Communications. Mark was also a gifted, enthusiastic, and much-appreciated family photographer, always happy behind the lens of a camera. He earned a B.A. in Journalism at The University of South Carolina, graduating magna cum laude as a member of Phi Beta Kappa Society. Mark was senior class president at Chesterfield High School and was proud of the many friendships he maintained there over the years. Mark was a quiet man, but his presence was large -- his family and friends knew him to be dependable, generous, always kind, and loving.



Mark was pre-deceased by his mother, Ruth Turner Brock Rendenna (Lewis), Ansonville, NC; brother, Timothy Brock, Chesterfield, SC.



Mark is survived by: Brothers, Stephen Brock in Charleston SC and Gary Brock (Beth) in Ruby SC; sister-in-law, Rachel Brock in Chesterfield SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services will be private.





