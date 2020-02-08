Age 69, died Monday, January 27, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He retired in 2015 from Wray Ward Advertising as Director of Public Relations and continued working as a freelance writer with Mark Brock Communications. Mark was also a gifted, enthusiastic, and much-appreciated family photographer, always happy behind the lens of a camera. He earned a B.A. in Journalism at The University of South Carolina, graduating magna cum laude as a member of Phi Beta Kappa Society. Mark was senior class president at Chesterfield High School and was proud of the many friendships he maintained there over the years. Mark was a quiet man, but his presence was large -- his family and friends knew him to be dependable, generous, always kind, and loving.
Mark was pre-deceased by his mother, Ruth Turner Brock Rendenna (Lewis), Ansonville, NC; brother, Timothy Brock, Chesterfield, SC.
Mark is survived by: Brothers, Stephen Brock in Charleston SC and Gary Brock (Beth) in Ruby SC; sister-in-law, Rachel Brock in Chesterfield SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
