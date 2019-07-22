Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marla Anne Drucker. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Marla Anne Drucker, 77, of Charlotte, NC passed away on July 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Marla was born on December 20, 1941 to Benjamin and Sarah Cohn in Washington, DC.



Marla graduated, class of 1959, from Wakefield High School (Arlington, VA). She went on to earn her BA in Journalism from American University and was proud to be honored as an AU Golden Eagle. She was also a long time MENSA member.



Marla was a career computer programmer fluent in 15 computer program languages. She was a civil servant using her talents for county governments and retired from Santa Cruz County, CA.



Marla lived a passionate life. She loved books and was a voracious reader. As an active Democratic she drove voters to the polls and made campaign calls for causes close to her heart. She was an active member of SPICE at Temple Beth El. She was a life long learner and enjoyed Senior Scholars at Queens University.



She loved discovering her family genealogy traveling the world to research the history of her ancestors. She loved her son and daughter and was a constant guiding Jewish presence for both.



Marla was preceded in death by her partner of 25 years, Tom Corn; and sister, Faith Curtis.



She is survived by her son, Laurence Drucker (Kimberly) of Charlotte NC; daughter, Kay Drucker of Grasonville MD; and Buster the cat.



A funeral service will be held at Hebrew Cemetery's Levine Chapel, 1801 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte NC on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:30 am.



The family would like to give special thanks to Kami at Senior Helpers, the Polo Club Community, and Levones Chisholm for all her care, love, and support.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Matthews Public Library, the Cheetah Conservation Fund, or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.



Condolences may be offered at





Marla Anne Drucker, 77, of Charlotte, NC passed away on July 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Marla was born on December 20, 1941 to Benjamin and Sarah Cohn in Washington, DC.Marla graduated, class of 1959, from Wakefield High School (Arlington, VA). She went on to earn her BA in Journalism from American University and was proud to be honored as an AU Golden Eagle. She was also a long time MENSA member.Marla was a career computer programmer fluent in 15 computer program languages. She was a civil servant using her talents for county governments and retired from Santa Cruz County, CA.Marla lived a passionate life. She loved books and was a voracious reader. As an active Democratic she drove voters to the polls and made campaign calls for causes close to her heart. She was an active member of SPICE at Temple Beth El. She was a life long learner and enjoyed Senior Scholars at Queens University.She loved discovering her family genealogy traveling the world to research the history of her ancestors. She loved her son and daughter and was a constant guiding Jewish presence for both.Marla was preceded in death by her partner of 25 years, Tom Corn; and sister, Faith Curtis.She is survived by her son, Laurence Drucker (Kimberly) of Charlotte NC; daughter, Kay Drucker of Grasonville MD; and Buster the cat.A funeral service will be held at Hebrew Cemetery's Levine Chapel, 1801 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte NC on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:30 am.The family would like to give special thanks to Kami at Senior Helpers, the Polo Club Community, and Levones Chisholm for all her care, love, and support.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Matthews Public Library, the Cheetah Conservation Fund, or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.Condolences may be offered at harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on July 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close