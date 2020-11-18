Marlise Koller Winiger
Charlotte, North Carolina - Marlise K. Winiger passed away on November 15, 2020.
Marlise was born in Menziken, Switzerland to Ernst and Marie Koller. She was married to Hans Winiger for 58 years until his passing in 2013. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She had many talents. She was an excellent cook, homemaker, gardener, and knitter. She led a very active lifestyle and enjoyed skiing, tennis, swimming.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church with Father Richard Sutter, Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
She is survived by her daughter Sonya Grant and son-in-law Jim Grant, son Markus Winiger, grandchildren Andrew, Maria, and Stephanie Grant, and Gabriella Winiger, sister Monika, in-laws Gemma and Gebhard, and many nieces and nephews in Switzerland.
A special thank you to Marlise's caregivers, Sarah Welling, Wannie Wuor, and Rachelle Kuete, for their loving care of Marlise.
