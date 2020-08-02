1/1
Marsha Delle Smith
1937 - 2020
Marsha, 83, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in the care of Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate. Born January 20, 1937 in Kansas City, she was the daughter of Lyman and Grace Richter.

She was married to Richard J. Smith who passed away in 2002. She is survived by two children, Lori Barris of Morganton, GA and Gary Smith of Missoula, MT; and four grandchildren, Allen Barris, Logan Smith, Aaron Barris and Spencer Smith.

Marsha was a devoted member of Southpark Church. She also enjoyed playing table tennis, painting and photography.

A private family service will be held at 1:00 pm, Sunday, August 2nd at Sharon Memorial Park. For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider The Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).

Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 2, 2020.
