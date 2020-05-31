Marshall Straus Rosenfeld, age 84, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on May 27, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1936 in Richmond, VA, to Esther and Charles Rosenfeld.
He served in the military and graduated from college, later moving to Charlotte in 1963 where he worked for Collier's Encyclopedia as a District Manager, then becoming a leading property realtor for over 40 years.
Marshall was involved in several community and business leadership committees ranging from Temple Israel, Shalom Park, and the Board of Realtors. Marshall was known for his big heart, love of family and strong friendships. He could light up any room with his infectious smile, and his sense of humor brought joy to everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 55 years; sons, David, Richard, and Philip; and sister, Mary Siegel. In-laws include Robert Siegel, Kermit and Louane Keeter and Mary Ann Caston. Other survivors include five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to parkinson.org or heart.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
He served in the military and graduated from college, later moving to Charlotte in 1963 where he worked for Collier's Encyclopedia as a District Manager, then becoming a leading property realtor for over 40 years.
Marshall was involved in several community and business leadership committees ranging from Temple Israel, Shalom Park, and the Board of Realtors. Marshall was known for his big heart, love of family and strong friendships. He could light up any room with his infectious smile, and his sense of humor brought joy to everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 55 years; sons, David, Richard, and Philip; and sister, Mary Siegel. In-laws include Robert Siegel, Kermit and Louane Keeter and Mary Ann Caston. Other survivors include five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to parkinson.org or heart.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.