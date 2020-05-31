Marshall Straus Rosenfeld
1936 - 2020
Marshall Straus Rosenfeld, age 84, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on May 27, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1936 in Richmond, VA, to Esther and Charles Rosenfeld.

He served in the military and graduated from college, later moving to Charlotte in 1963 where he worked for Collier's Encyclopedia as a District Manager, then becoming a leading property realtor for over 40 years.

Marshall was involved in several community and business leadership committees ranging from Temple Israel, Shalom Park, and the Board of Realtors. Marshall was known for his big heart, love of family and strong friendships. He could light up any room with his infectious smile, and his sense of humor brought joy to everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 55 years; sons, David, Richard, and Philip; and sister, Mary Siegel. In-laws include Robert Siegel, Kermit and Louane Keeter and Mary Ann Caston. Other survivors include five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to parkinson.org or heart.org.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
