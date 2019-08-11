Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marta Jo Riddle Brown. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM Blair Road United Methodist Church Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Blair Road United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

On July 31, Marta Jo Riddle Brown was welcomed into God's heavenly home. Throughout her three year battle with cancer, she fought like a warrior.



Marta will continue to be treasured by her husband of 51 years, Bob, two children Jeff and Jen, their spouses, Danielle and Corey, along with five grandchildren, Chloe, Grayson, Zoe, Xander and Vin, who lovingly called her Nana. Marta was preceded in death by her son, Robert Stuart Brown, Jr., whose life she honored with 21 years of volunteer work for the International SIDS foundation.



In 2006, Marta retired from 31 years of teaching. She shared her love of literature and theatre with middle and high school students in Cocoa Beach, FL, Hendersonville, NC and Charlotte, NC. Marta's passion for seeing her students perform took her to Theatre Conferences and Performing Arts Festivals where she received numerous accolades for acting, sets, costumes and directing. She also served as Sponsor for the NC Junior Beta Club for over 11 years.



After retiring, she devoted time to building a program and nurturing a love of the arts, for both adults and students, through her volunteer work at Mint Hill Arts. She also volunteered as an usher through Blumenthal Performing Arts and loved being able to enjoy Broadway shows.



Marta and her husband Bob are active members at Blair Road United Methodist church, where they have attended over 30 years. Their Genesis Sunday school group meant so much to her.



Marta's selfless nature made her treasured by both friends and family. She cherished each of her friendships bringing joy, laughter, and shenanigans, to outings and trips.



Traveling, cooking, entertaining, and spending time with her family were what Marta enjoyed the most. Fall trips to Hawaii with Bob became a yearly tradition they enjoyed.



A Celebration of Marta's Life will occur Friday, August 16 at Blair Road United Methodist Church in Mint Hill. The service will occur at 3:00 pm, preceded by a Friends and Family Gathering at 2:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Candle/SIDS Alliance at



Condolences may be offered online at





