Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Memorial service 11:00 AM Avondale Presbyterian Church 2821 Park Road Charlotte , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Avondale Presbyterian Church 2821 Park Road Charlotte , NC View Map

Martha Anderson Meunier, 87, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. She was born in Bennettsville, SC, to the late William Glenn Anderson, Sr. and Rosa Lee Moore Anderson. She grew up in Cheraw, SC, graduated from Duke University with a degree in mathematics, and settled in Charlotte. In her forties, she returned to school at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and obtained a degree in accounting. She then became a Certified Public Accountant and worked in both paid and volunteer positions over the subsequent years. In addition, she was proud to sit on the board of directors of J.L. Anderson Co., Inc.



Martha was indisputably generous, giving both time and resources to her church, various charities and loved ones. She enjoyed days filled with friends, long-haired dachshunds, reading, classical music and being outdoors. Though an avid world traveler, her happiest times were spent nearer to home in the North Carolina mountains and at her family's farm in Cheraw. Those closest to Martha will remember her dry wit and adventurous spirit.



Martha is survived by her children, Olivia Anderson Mayer of Raleigh, NC, and Robert Andrew Mayer III and wife, Victoria Raby Mayer, of Charlotte, NC; four granddaughters, Leslie Cameron Mayer, Marion Dainis Price, Dana Mayer Fox and husband, Christopher Alan Fox, and Louise Anderson Price. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Glenn Anderson, Jr.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Avondale Presbyterian Church, 2821 Park Road, Charlotte, NC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Trays, 2401-A Distribution Street, Charlotte, NC 28203 or Avondale Presbyterian Church.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





