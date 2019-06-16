Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Ann "Mot" (Satterfield) Donahue. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Ann Donahue "Mot", 87, passed away Friday June 14, 2019 at her home of two years, The Haven, in Pineville NC.



Born June 13, 1932 in Pineville, NC, she was the daughter of Steve and Annie Bell Satterfield. Following graduation from Pineville HS, Martha Ann married Jack Adkins Sr. They had two sons, Jackie Jr and Timothy. Martha worked as a beautician for a several years, eventually operating beauty shops in both Pineville and Fort Mill. Later she worked at Charlotte Memorial Hospital, Monroe Hospital and finally retired from Orthopedic Hospital as the Executive Director of Environmental Services.



Martha Ann was a lifelong member of Stough Memorial Baptist /GraceLife in Pineville.



She is survived by her two sons, Jackie Jr (Audrey), Tim, grandchildren, Jackie III (Lauren), Blakney and great grandchild, Nora Joyce. She was preceded in death by her parents and her younger sister, Rita Jane Satterfield. She married Ed Donahue and enjoyed several wonderful years with him until his death in 2007. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always put her loved ones first.



A memorial service to celebrate Martha's life will be held at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the Chapel of McEwen Funeral Service - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Road. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5-7:00.



We would like to thank everyone at the Haven, Pineville Rehab and Hospice for their care during Martha Ann's illness. Her journey was made much easier because of the care they provided.



For those considering gifts, please consider Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region (



www.hpccr.org ) and GraceLife Church of Pineville.

