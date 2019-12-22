Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Ann Marks. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Ann Moore Marks passed away on December 17, 2019 after an extended stay at Ranson Ridge and Olde Knox Commons nursing facility in Huntersville. Martha was born on December 19, 1941 in Charlotte, NC to the late Marvin B. Moore and Edna Ewing Moore. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray H. Marks and two sisters Edna Earl Arnold and Margaret Moore Reep.



Martha graduated from Central High School and Appalachian State Teachers College. After a brief time teaching at the State School for the Blind she returned to Charlotte and worked for Southern Watch Supply for a few years and later joined her husband helping operate Ray Marks Lamp Maker shop until her retirement. She enjoyed serving the customers and helping them select and/or design the perfect lamp.



Martha was an accomplished viola player and played on several occasions with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. In her spare time she enjoyed painting, attending the Steele Creek Historical and Genealogical Society meetings and visiting elderly friends.



Martha is survived by a step-daughter, Marilyn Marks and husband Bob Atkinson; grandson Whitney Atkinson; several nieces and one nephew; family friend Murphy E. Whisnant, Jr.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , 4600 Park Rd., # 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or the .



The family will receive friends Monday, December 30, 2019 beginning at 1:00 PM at McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212. A celebration of her life will follow at 2:00 in the funeral home chapel with interment in Sharon Memorial Park immediately after.



The family would like to thank the staff at Ranson Ridge and Olde Knox Commons for their loving and devoted care for Martha during the past sixteen months.

