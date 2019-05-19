Martha Ann Mullis Sloan, loving sister, wife, mother and grandmother joined her beloved Wendell in the glorious presence of God on May 17, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church Huntersville NC; 119 N Old Statesville Rd, Huntersville NC 28078. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with the service to begin at 11:00 am.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. A full obituary can be read at jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 19, 2019