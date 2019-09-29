Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Anne Miller O'Hare. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Service 10:00 AM Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill 15000 South Tryon Street Charlotte , NC View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Salisbury National Cemetery 501 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Anne Miller (Zimmer) O'Hare, 84, of Charlotte NC, formerly of Elmira, NY, and Rochester, NY, passed away August 26, 2019.



Martha Anne grew up in Elmira NY with her adoptive parents Charles and Florence Miller. She graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1953 and attended Cortland State Teacher's College.



Martha Anne was pre-deceased by her spouse John (Jack) O'Hare. She was also pre-deceased by the father of her children Arthur F. Zimmer. She is survived by her four children, Art (Rick) Zimmer (Janet) of Deland, FL., Linda Capone (David) of Wilmington DE, Charles (Doug) Zimmer (Michelle) of Waverly NY, and Kathy Newman of St. Petersburg FL. She is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Martha Anne loved to cook and was known among friends and family for her large holiday dinner gatherings. She also enjoyed nature and bird watching, as well as visiting the ocean.



Martha Anne was a friend of Bill Wilson for more than 37 years.



Martha Anne and Jack were married in 1989 in Rochester NY. They later relocated to Charlotte, NC where they enjoyed over 20 years together.



Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill, 15000 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC. A graveside service will be held the same day at 1:00 pm at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203 and the Charlotte AA Intergroup, 1427 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





