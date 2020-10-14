Martha "Carmen" Rossitch, 84, of High Point, NC died peacefully on October 9, 2020. She was born in Cuba on January 29, 1936 to Dr. Juan Vicente and Maria Carmen Reboredo. She received her PhD in Mathematics from the University of Havana. In March of 1962, Carmen and her family fled communist Cuba in order to raise their children in freedom. After a short stay in Miami, the Rossitch family made their home in Winston-Salem in 1963. Carmen worked in the Mathematics and Computer Science department of Winston-Salem State University for more than 35 years, retiring as chair of the department. She had a passion for education and a focus to help her students succeed. Even in retirement, she loved to tutor family and friends in math. Carmen's faith was an integral part of who she was and how she lived her life. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church since the 1960s and was involved in church and school activities. In 2016, she moved to Pennybyrn, a Catholic retirement community, where she continued to live her faith and enjoyed attending Friday and weekend masses. In her years at Pennybyrn, she enjoyed socializing at Fridays with Friends, and was a well-known workout warrior in the Pennybyrn gym. Carmen is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 54 years, Eugene Rossitch, and her son Dr. Eugene Rossitch, Jr. Carmen is survived by four sons: Dr. Alexander Rossitch and wife Karen of Charlotte, NC and their children Alexander, Hanna, Sophie, Lauren and Peter; Dr. John Rossitch and wife Cynthia of Concord, NC and their children Zachary, Eric and Nicholas; Mr. Richard Rossitch and wife Linda of Charlotte, NC, and their children Kelley and Carson; Dr. Michael Rossitch and his wife Shannon of Kennesaw, GA and their children Charlie, Matt and Andy. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Cindy of Concord, NC (widow of her late son Eugene, Jr.) and their children Eugene III, Katharine and Elizabeth. Special thanks to the many exceptional and compassionate staff at Pennybyrn and the many caregivers who looked after Carmen for the past few years. A private funeral mass and celebration of Carmen's life will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on October 17, 2020 at 1:30 pm and burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only the immediate family will attend. So that family and friends may share in the celebration of Carmen's life, the mass will be recorded and uploaded by 4:00 pm to You Tube OLM - Winston Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pennybyrn in Memory of Carmen Rossitch to the Resident Care Campaign or the Employee Recognition Fund, 109 Penny Rd., High Point, NC 27260



