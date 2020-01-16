Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Carolyn (Ellis) Hill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raised in Fayetteville, NC with her sister Jo, Martha was the daughter of Bruce Ellis and Gladys Harrell Ellis, a Goldsboro native. As a girl scout, she attended Camp Hardee, and later worked there, as a counselor, swim instructor, and waterfront director. The family moved to Goldsboro in the 1950's and Martha graduated from Goldsboro High where she was active in cheerleading and in the Goldmasquers theatre group. She graduated from Woman's College of North Carolina at Greensboro and became a 5th grade teacher at Emma Conn Elementary School in Raleigh, NC. She married her high school sweetheart George F. Hill, and they had two children.



At the birth of her first child, Martha left teaching and became a devoted mother and homemaker, as well as a Boy Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader, tennis team member, genealogist, home renovator, and gardener. She also volunteered for her children's swim team at Foxcroft Swim Club in Charlotte. Upon moving back to Goldsboro, she worked in many capacities at the Goldsboro Family Y and later in the computer lab for Project Enable and the Basic Skills Department of Wayne Community College. In addition, she painted wall murals at the Family Y, the Goldsboro Library, and in private homes.



She was a member of the Chipley Bible Study Class of Providence United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC and attended St. Paul United Methodist Church in Goldsboro. She enjoyed spending time with her family swimming, boating, waterskiing, going to the beach, and teaching them about nature. Ever the educator, her favorite phrase was "Come here, and let me show you something." Known for her quick wit, creativity, and bright smile, she brought out the best in those who knew her.



Martha's family will gather on Friday, January 17, 2020 for a time of visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home, 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Martha's memory to the Family Y, 1105 Parkway Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 16, 2020

